Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tesla by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tesla by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.33.

Shares of TSLA opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

