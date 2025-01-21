Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Price Performance
NYSE:V opened at $319.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $596.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $321.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.41 and its 200 day moving average is $288.73.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
