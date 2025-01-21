Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NCP Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 615.4% in the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,602,000 after buying an additional 64,876 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.19 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.