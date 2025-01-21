Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after buying an additional 2,306,286 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 13.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after purchasing an additional 395,744 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

