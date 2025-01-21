Sara Bay Financial Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 6.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 35.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 99,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $5,166,159.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,776,261.56. This represents a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.16, for a total value of $237,128.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,531.12. This represents a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,269 shares of company stock valued at $300,888,396. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

META stock opened at $612.77 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $370.95 and a one year high of $638.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $597.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

