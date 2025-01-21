Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Security National Financial by 1,673.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Security National Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

