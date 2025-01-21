Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

