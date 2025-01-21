SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.24. SGS shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 152,577 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded SGS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get SGS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SGS

SGS Trading Down 2.2 %

About SGS

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.