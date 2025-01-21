SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.24. SGS shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 152,577 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded SGS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SGS
SGS Trading Down 2.2 %
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SGS
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.