Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 6.3%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 672.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

