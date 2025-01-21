Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 6.3%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $9.60.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
