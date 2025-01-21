Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Expands By 7.8%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,204,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 2,044,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Capital Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.