Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Expands By 7.8%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,204,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 2,044,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.0 days.
Capital Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.
Capital Power Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.