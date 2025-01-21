Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Expands By 5.4%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 669,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,050.0 days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

Shares of CSGEF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. China Suntien Green Energy has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Get China Suntien Green Energy alerts:

About China Suntien Green Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for China Suntien Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Suntien Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.