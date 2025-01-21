Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,585.96. The trade was a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

