SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $434.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $371.36 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

