SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

