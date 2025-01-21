Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 243.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $19,176,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 630.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,344,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.21.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $486.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $506.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

