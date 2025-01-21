Starbucks (SBUX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $9,323,994.84 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

