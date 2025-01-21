Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

