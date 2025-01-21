Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,580,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,852,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $409.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.51 and a 200-day moving average of $388.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.