Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after buying an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after buying an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,469,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $526.70 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.52 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

