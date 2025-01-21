Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Sysco by 15.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,562,000 after buying an additional 166,798 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,831.65. This trade represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,050. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

