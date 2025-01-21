Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.51.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

