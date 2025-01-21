Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3,393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Stock Up 1.0 %

SKT stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). Tanger had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,179.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

