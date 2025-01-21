Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $80,751,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

