Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,947,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.