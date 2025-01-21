Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.33.

Tesla stock opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.94 and its 200 day moving average is $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

