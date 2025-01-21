Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.