Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

