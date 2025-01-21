Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.6% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 62.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

