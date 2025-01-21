The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 182.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $150.17 and a one year high of $209.88.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

