The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,011.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $83.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

