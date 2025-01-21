The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,463 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,640,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised Charles Schwab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.41.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

