The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $284.16 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.80. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

