The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,079 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 66,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 167,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.