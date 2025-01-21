The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 114.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Stock Up 1.7 %

ODP stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $746.37 million, a P/E ratio of -27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.89). ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODP. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

