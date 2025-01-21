Titon (LON:TON) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.59 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 76.58 ($0.94). Titon shares last traded at GBX 76.58 ($0.94), with a volume of 15,247 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.61 million, a PE ratio of -850.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

In other Titon news, insider Jeff Ward acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,495.68). Company insiders own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 200 people, with 170 in the UK, 1 in the USA and 29 in South Korea. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

