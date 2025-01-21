TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $346.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $302.70 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

