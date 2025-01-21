Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,300 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

