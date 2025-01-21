Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $60,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 64.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Exponent

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,613.20. This represents a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.