Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

