Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 292 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,052.42. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Mizuho increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

