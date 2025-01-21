Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 86 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 984,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $218.22 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

