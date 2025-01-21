Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 445,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 191,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.26%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

