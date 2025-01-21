Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $389.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $244.11 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.78 and a 200-day moving average of $373.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $387.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.64.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

