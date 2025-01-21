Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Textron were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of TXT opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

