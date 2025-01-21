Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,129.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,719.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,415.8% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.