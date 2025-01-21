Trust Co. of Vermont Has $26,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comerica were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Comerica by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 490,468 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 158.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,306,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,975,000 after purchasing an additional 226,285 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 606,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,326.79. This trade represents a 29.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $95,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at $600,885.90. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Stephens increased their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

