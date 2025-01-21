Trust Co. of Vermont Has $32,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,340.40 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,032.43 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,277.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,307.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,525 shares of company stock valued at $108,692,621. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.