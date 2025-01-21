Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $54,000 in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,274,000 after acquiring an additional 86,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 148,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $122.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

