Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $58,000 in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 16,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 1,969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

ArrowMark Financial Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

