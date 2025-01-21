Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $33,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 41.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 23.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,869,000 after acquiring an additional 262,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Stock Up 1.4 %

MASI stock opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82 and a beta of 1.01. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Masimo Company Profile



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

